Woman Charged With Attempted Murder, Among Other Charges

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Kimberly Austin arrested on a number of charges.

Austin is charged was charged with Attempted Murder, Wanton Endangerment 1st, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Assault 2nd (Domestic Violence.).

Early Tuesday morning around 7:45, officers responded to a domestic with shots fired at home in the 2500 block of Harmons Ferry Road in Utica, Kentucky.

The caller stated there was an argument inside the residence between his son and Austin, which continued into the driveway.

Officers learned Austin had shot the victim with a handgun causing injury to his head. Upon arrival, Austin was located inside the house and taken into custody without incident. She told officers she threw the handgun in a field after she shot at her boyfriend. The handgun was recovered in a field behind the residence.

She was lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center.

