Woman Banned From Every CVS in Evansville After She Was Caught Stealing

A CVS employee has been banned from every CVS in Evansville after she was caught stealing. Evansville police arrived at the CVS located in the 100 block of North Burkhardt Road for a report of theft from an employee.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with management and were informed that the employee had Phentermine pills from the pharmacy. The employee had been stealing pills since April, according to management.

Management also informed officers that they have surveillance video of the employee stealing the pills as well. The employee told officers she had a medical condition and needed to steal Phentermine for it.

Officers cited the employee and searched her vehicle but found nothing. The employee received a court date with a citation before being released.

Phentermine is an appetite suppressant designed to help you lose weight.

