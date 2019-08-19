Woman Attacked While Watering Her Flowers

One of Jennifer Horne’s friends says he can’t believe what was said about her while recovering from an attack.

“What person would set up here and say a ding dong person made a call,” says Marcus Shelby, robbery victim’s friend. “That call was kind of disturbing. It was shocking.”

Jennifer Horne was watering her flowers around 8:30 Sunday night when two men approached her.

“They had on masks. They was outside,” says Shelby. “She was getting choked up in the air. She was getting stomped on.”

According to the police report, both men where armed. They forced Horne inside, pistol-whipped her, and went through her house looking for valuables. She says they threatened to kill her, and her friends say they’re relieved the men didn’t.

“Granted, yeah they hurt her badly, severely injured her. Like I told her, she’s going to heal from it,” says Shelby. He says he can’t believe this happened the one night he wasn’t with her and he hopes the police catch the two men responsible.

Comments

comments