Woman Attacked for Not Giving Stranger Money

A woman says she was attacked after a strange man came up to her asking for money around 8:30 Thursday night in Evansville.

According to the police report, the woman was sitting on swings near the Reitz Sports Complex on South Barker Avenue when the man approached her.

The man asked the woman for money and when she said she didn’t have any, he accused her of lying.

He then charged at the woman and attempted to take her backpack.

The woman fought the man off, but was punched in the face and had several scratches. She was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police were unable to find the man in the area.

He is described as a black, husky man with a scar under his eye and a lisp.

