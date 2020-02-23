HPD: Woman Arrested for Running in and Out of Traffic

A woman is behind bars after authorities say she was running in and out of traffic on US HWY 41.

Henderson Police say they were called to U.S. 41 near Ellis Park Friday evening around 6 p.m.

That’s where officers found 41-year-old Jennifer Martin in the median of the highway walking around.

Police say as they tried to get Martin, she ran into Southbound traffic.

They were eventually able to get her and Martin was taken into custody for fleeing police and public intoxication.

Police say she was under the influence of a controlled substance.

