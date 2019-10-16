Woman Arrested After Nearly Hitting an Officer With Her Vehicle

An Evansville woman is facing several charges after police say she almost hit an officer with her vehicle

Jamie Torres is being held without bond after police tried to pull her over in the 5400 block of Lenape Lane. That’s just off North Green River Road near Pigeon Creek.

According to the case affidavit, an officer was dispatched to the aforementioned address for an assault in progress. The caller told police a woman was being attacked by Torres who was holding a baseball bat.

Police say an officer made several attempts to get Torres to pull over even stepping in front of her car to do so. That’s when Torres accelerated causing the officer to jump out of the way.

Torres led officers on a chase onto North Green River before crashing into a ditch.

She’s facing criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon among others.

