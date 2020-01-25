Woman Arrested After Meth Is Found Inside Wallet

Henderson Police say 29-year-old Alyssa Hart was arrested early Saturday morning after a wallet with her license in it also contained possible methamphetamine.

Police say Ellis Park security located the wallet and brought it to the Henderson police working at the park.

After field testing the substance, officers located Alyssa Hart, who had a license and debit card in the wallet.

According to the press release, Hart reportedly told the officers that the wallet was not hers, but she had put her license in it.

After a warrant in Vanderburgh County was confirmed, Hart was arrested for the possession and warrant.

HPD says while searching her purse, officers located more substance suspected to be methamphetamine and two syringes.

Hart was arrested and taken to the Henderson County Detention Center for Possession of Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia, and Fugitive from another state.

