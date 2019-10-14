Woman Arrested After Leaving Scene of Crash; Drugs Found in Vehicle

A Taswell woman is facing several drug charges after methamphetamine was found in her vehicle. Jasper Police were dispatched to 7th and Newton Street Monday for a crash.

The suspect involved in the crash had left the scene before police could arrive. A short time later, officers managed to locate 28-year-old Taryn Ballard at 36th and Leslie Drive. After Ballard was taken into custody, an inventory was done on her vehicle for towing purposes.

During the search, investigators located one gram of meth, one Suboxone 8mg/2mg tablet, 12 Gabapentin 100mg tablets, and one glass smoking pipe with a residue that field-tested positive for meth.

Ballard was arrested and charged with possession of meth, possession of legend drug, possession of controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident, and possession of paraphernalia.

