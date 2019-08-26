Woman Arrested After Hitting Man Twice With SUV

A man is sent to the hospital after he says his girlfriend struck with a vehicle twice. Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they arrived at a home in the 1800 block of Badger Drive in reference to a domestic violence call.

A witness says Riley Smith had driven into the victim’s yard and the neighbor’s yard, causing damage to both.

The victim says he got into an argument with Smith who struck him in the face, leaving a scratch on the left side of his face. He says he attempted to leave, and as he walked down the street, Smith sideswiped him with her SUV. The victim says this caused pain and scratches to both of his legs.

He says he attempted to avoid Smith but she drove through their neighbor’s yard and struck him again with the front of the vehicle.

Deputies say this caused further pain to both legs and his back. The victim was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Smith was arrested and transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center. She faces battery, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief, and hit and run.

Comments

comments