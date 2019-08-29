Woman Arrested for Making Unauthorized Purchases From School PTO Account

An Oakland City woman is accused of making unauthorized purchases from the Wood Memorial PTO bank account. Stephanie Rhoton, 36, was arrested Thursday after she turned herself in at Oakland City Police Department.

She is accused of making several unauthorized purchases between July 8th and July 24 totaling $4,180. One of those purchases was for parasailing while vacationing in Daytona Beach, FL.

The unauthorized purchases prompted Indiana State Police to initiate a criminal investigation on August 13th.

Rhoton was taken to the Gibson County Jail where she is being held on bond.

She faces the following charges:

Fraud on a Financial Institution, Class 5 Felony

Fraud, Class 6 Felony

