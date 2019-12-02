Woman Arrested Following Car Crash Sunday in Vanderburgh County

An Evansville woman sits behind bars in Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond following a car crash Sunday.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single car accident around Noon near the intersection of North Saint Joseph Avenue and State Road 66. A car drove was traveling in the eastbound lane when it veered off the road and went down a steep embankment. The car ended up hitting trees before coming to a stop.

One adult was taken to the hospital for facial injuries. Two other adults and a eight-month-old child didn’t require immediate medical attention. During the investigation, deputies believe that the driver of the car, 20-year-old Alexis Rodgers of Evansville, intentionally drove the car off the road and down into the woods. She was arrested for Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Recklessness, and Child Neglect, among other charges.

