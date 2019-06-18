Woman Arrested for Driving Under the Influence With Child Passenger

A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Sharon Grove woman who was driving under the influence. Tiffany Simmons, 28, was stopped for speeding and driving carelessly on Mt. Sharon Road, near Elkton.

Further investigation determined Simons was under the influence and a bag of methamphetamine was located near a nine-year-old juvenile passenger.

After her arrest, Simmons was lodged in the Todd County Detention Center where she was charged with the following:

Speeding 03 MPH Over Limit

Careless Driving

Instructional Permit Violations

DUI 2nd

Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess

Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense (Methamphetamine)

License to be in Possession

Endangering the Welfare of a Minor

Comments

comments