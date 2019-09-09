Woman Who Admitted to Killing Her Step-Daughter Will Defend Herself in Court

The Gas City woman police say admitted to strangling her 10-year-old step-daughter appeared in court Monday morning.

Amanda Carmack, 34, waived her right to counsel. Instead, she will represent herself.

Court documents say Carmack admitted to strangling Skylea Carmack before reporting her missing on August 31st.

On Friday, she was officially charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation, and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Skylea Carmack was found four days after she went missing. Detectives located her body in a plastic bag in the shed behind her home.

Carmack faces four felony charges and the prosecution is fighting for life imprisonment without parole.

