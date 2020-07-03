Woman in Her 20’s, Latest COVID-19 Case Out of White Co.

A young woman in her twenties is the latest COVID-19 patient in White Co, Illinois.

According to the Egyptian Health Department, which covers the area, the woman is doing well and is in isolation.

Health officials are working to contact trace the latest case and may ask individuals who came in close contact with the woman to quarantine for 14 days.

This is the 6th case in the county and the 2nd to be reported in two days.

