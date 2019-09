The fire at the Wok N’ Roll restaurant in Evansville is now being investigated as an arson. Crews were originally called to the scene just before one Wednesday morning. But were called back around 8:30 for smoke coming from the building. An EPD officer was called to take an arson report due to suspicious nature. There was a lot of damage to the roof but nobody was hurt. Right now workers say they’re staying busy making repairs.

