Witness Describes Deadly Shooting

A deadly officer-involved shooting started as a seemingly simple single-vehicle accident near Morgan Avenue and Theater Drive M‪onday evening.

According to first responders, 45-year-old Terry Chanley of Posey County hit an electrical pole just ‪before 6:30 Monday night‬.

Police say the incident became fatal when the Chanley refused to comply with the officer’s commands starting with asking for his license and registration. Instead, the officer says he grabbed a dark object under the front seat of his car and started moving toward the officer.

“It was very scary and it was very unusual for this area,” says Andrea Franklin.

Franklin explains what she saw as she was trying to drive through the intersection. “He [Chanley] was being really weird and at that point, I was like, ‘I’m turning around. I don’t know what’s going on,'” says Franklin. Little did she know this incident was going to take a bloody turn.

“Our officer asked Chanley for his driver’s license and registration to which Chanley merely shook his head and began reaching under his seat,” says Evansville Police Captain Andy Chandler.

Evansville police say that’s when Chanley pulled out a black-handled hammer, pointing it at the officer while approaching him.

At the time the officer thought Chanley had a gun in his hands. He shot at Chanley four times eventually ending his life. This incident took a deadly turn within a matter of minutes.

“To come around and see that he did end up getting killed, it was just very emotional for me because this town is becoming so unsafe for no reason. We are killing our own people. We are trying to be hostile towards police,” says Franklin.

Evansville police say the department supports their officers’ actions.

“He was advancing on the officer with a hammer I’m here to tell you a hammer is a deadly weapon,” says Captain Chandler.

Police say the officer involved in that deadly shooting was not hurt – but his name has not yet been released. He’s been placed on paid administrative leave for at least three days, which is common in situations like this.

Authorities say they’ll release body camera video of the incident at some point Wednesday.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says Chanley’s autopsy will take place Wednesday morning.

