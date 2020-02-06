Winter Weather Creates Issues for Drivers

Right now, the roads are wet from the drizzle of flurries we’ve been seeing – but as temperatures continue to drop, roads could easily freeze over.

There are a few things you should know before starting your car and going to work tomorrow.

Bitter cold temperatures can cause a variety of issues when it comes to cars.

Jonathan Robinson, a manager at Midas automotive service center, says that when the weather changes, your car needs to be at its best to safely get you to where you need to go.

“We generally see a higher traffic flow whenever the weather changes for the worst,” Robinson says.

Another common problem that could ruin the morning of any motorist is not being able to start the car.

“Obviously, you can’t start your car, can’t go to work, that leads to other problems,” Robinson explains.

Typically – this means there’s a battery problem.

“The cold weather just absolutely kills how your battery acts. You always want to make sure your battery is good and strong and your alternator is charging real good. Otherwise, you may not be able to get out in the morning and start your car,” advises Robinson.

Not being able to stop and sliding off of the road are other possible problems drivers could face, which is why regularly checking the tread on your tires is so important – especially ahead of winter weather.

“Otherwise you can start slipping and sliding on the road,” says Robinson.

Those aren’t the only hazards drivers face. Some drivers take off in a hurry, without being able to see.

Even though you should never let your car idle, experts say letting your car run for a few minutes while you are sitting in your driveway provides more benefits than just getting the interior to a comfortable temperature, or melting the ice off of your windows.

“Letting it warm up is not just for the heating purposes, but it’s also because of the components inside of the engine,” Robinson explained.

Robinson says driving with a freezing-cold engine changes the consistency of the oil which can cause harm to your transmission.

“You can do some internal damage to your vehicle if you’re not careful,” Robinson cautioned.

Even though tomorrow is Friday, you may want to leave your house sooner than usual in order to let your car warm up before you drive off and to allow yourself extra time to reach your destination with the dangers that the threat of frozen roadways can pose.

It’s also advised to take precautionary measures by filling up your gas tank before the harsh winter weather hits.

