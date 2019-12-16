Winter Weather Alert: Icy Conditions

With more than one thousand miles of roadways, the Gibson County Highway Department uses more than 400 pounds of salt for every one mile of road to help protect drivers from icy conditions.

Road crews say they are going to be out early treating the roads to help keep your morning commute a little safer.

According to AAA, there are over 155,000 injury vehicle crashes directly caused by black ice on asphalt. Of those injured, 1300 die every year.

The Indiana Department of Transportation wants drivers to remember to drive carefully while sharing the road with snowplows.

INDOT says before leaving home, you should find out about the driving conditions in your community.

