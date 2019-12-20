Winter Returns to Paoli Peaks

Paoli Peaks has announced that it will be opening for the 2019/2020 season today, December 20th, at 5pm for Arctic Blast Snow Tubing, and Friday, December 20th at 3pm for skiing and riding.

Our team has done an excellent job of making snow in the few nights that we have been given the opportunity. We’re excited to see all the familiar faces on the slopes for another great winter season here at Paoli Peaks.

In other exciting news, Paoli Peaks is now Epic, having joined the Vail Resorts family this past September.

With this recent acquisition, Paoli Peaks now joins 78 unique ski areas around the globe on the Epic Pass.

Arctic Blast Tube Park will open 5pm-9pm.

Arctic Blast Tube Park will operate with adjusted holiday hours and lanes to be determined.

Paoli Peaks Ski & Snowboard slopes will open at 3pm on Friday December 20th with adjusted holiday hours & rates.

Terrain will be announced the morning of Friday, December 20th ahead of opening.

More information at www.paolipeaks.com.

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments