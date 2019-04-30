Winner Selected in Red and Black Give Back Competition

A winner has been named in the 2019 Red and Black Give Back competition. On April 27th, the Purdue Alumni Club of Evansville and Indiana University Alumni Chapter of Greater Evansville hosted their fifth annual food drive competition at the six Evansville and Newburgh Schnucks locations.

The winner was determined by how much the club collected the most food and raised the most dollars to benefit Tri-State Food Bank. IUAA broke the 2-2 tie and took the outright lead in wins over the five-year history of the event.

In total, the competition between the IUAA of Greater Evansville and PACE raised just over $7,000 and collected more than 2,100 pounds of food for the bank.

The Tri-State Food Bank distributes over 8 million pounds of food each year to over 250 feeding programs in 33 counties throughout the Tri-State.

