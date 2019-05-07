Winnecke’s Path to Third Term Looking Likely

The path to a possible third term for Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke moves forward with his win in the May primary. Winnecke garnered a Republican challenger but he won the primary in a landslide with more than 80-percent of the vote.

Winnecke’s primary opponent, self-described community activist Connie Whitman ran on the Republican ticket, mostly because she doesn’t like non-contested races. Looking ahead to the general election in November, as things stand now, Winnecke will run unopposed.

Currently there is no candidate Democratic or Libertarian challenging Winnecke and with the deadline to file just over seven weeks away entering the race this late would be a steep, uphill battle, “You cannot start raising funds until you announce your candidacy so — the Mayor is very well funded,” said Vanderburgh County Democratic Party Chair Scott Danks. Danks says there were potential candidates who came forward to run against Winnecke, some who were qualified and some who discouraged from running.

Danks says for Democrats to take on Winnecke they would have to have to have a viable candidate and right now they don’t. Winnecke says the direction moving forward is to keep telling the story of his administration, “We’re including people and I think that collaborative leadership has really propelled us and the city and is putting us on the path we are on today.

The path to a third term starts with Winnecke’s primary win but he’s remaining vigilant should there be a challenger come November. The deadline for a Democrat or Libertarian to file to run in the general election is June 30th.

