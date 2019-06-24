Winnecke Administration Seeking $2.2 Million for Drainage System Upgrades

Flooding and draining are a major issue for one Evansville neighborhood. That is why Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is requesting $2.2 million to fix the issue.

According to City Engineer Brent Schmitt, the east side neighborhood near North Iroquois Drive has experienced flooding for at least 20 years. With continued development in the surrounding area, flooding has worsened, added Schmitt.

“Through cooperation with neighboring property owners, City Engineer Brent Schmitt designed a series of improvements to alleviate continued flooding in the neighborhood,” says Winnecke.

City Council will hear the request and vote on the second and final reading of the $2.2 million finance ordinance at Monday night’s meeting.

