Willard Library Reopening With Restrictions

Williard Library will be reopening to the public, officials announced Thursday.

From May 26 to June 14, the library will have a limited public opening with restrictions in place.

Patrons will be required to wear face masks and to continue practicing social distancing guidelines; visits are to be 30 minutes or less and families are encouraged to not attend, but to designate one family member instead.

Officials say curbside service will continue and will be available upon request.

Upon reopening, the hours of operation will be adjusted but will return to normal starting June 1.

Hours of Operation:

May 26 – May 31 Weekday Hours 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sun: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

June 1 M-T: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. W-F: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sun: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.



