Wild Lights: Asian Lantern Festival Coming to Louisville Zoo in 2020

The Louisville Zoo will host one of the largest Chinese lantern festivals in the nation. Wild Lights: Asian Lantern Festival opens March 5, 2020 and runs through April 25, 2020.

Guests will see the Zoo in a whole new light as they walk the path featuring 65 larger-than-life illuminated displays made up of more than 2,000 silk-covered lantern pieces lit by over 50,000 LED lightbulbs. Wild Lights will include crowd favorites like a 131-foot-long dragon, a color-changing panda tree, and an African savanna display.

Tickets to Wild Lights will be on sale on December 1. Louisville Zoo members can purchase in advance online (until 5 p.m. day of the event) for $15.50 for adult, child, and senior (60+) and $18.50 at the Zoo’s admission windows.

Non-members can purchase general admission tickets in advance online (until 5 p.m. day of the event) for $18.50 for adult, child and senior and $20.50 at the Zoo admission windows.

Children two and under are free. Family four-pack pricing is available for $50 for members and $60 for non-members in advance online only; family four-pack ticket buyers must enter the event together.

There is a $5 parking fee. Group rates are available for 15 or more for $16.

This will be the community’s first-ever outdoor Chinese Lantern Festival.

