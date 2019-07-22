The Wiggles’ Party Time Tour Coming to Indianapolis

The Wiggles will be making their way to Indianapolis in August as part of their Party Time Tour. Starting on July 27th, the Wiggles will visit 28 cities nationwide beginning in Seattle, WA.

The Party Time Tour will be a chance for America to see in-person the first-ever female Wiggle, Emma (the Yellow Wiggle), who has become an international sensation.

Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony will hit the stage with their friends Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus, Wags the Dog and a brand-new Wiggly friend, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn!

For more information and to buy tickets, click here

Comments

comments