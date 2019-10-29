Wife of Slain Firefighter to Appear in Court Tuesday

The wife of slain Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr is set to appear in court Tuesday. A review hearing for Elizabeth Fox-Doerr is scheduled for this afternoon in response to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s motion to dismiss the charges.

Fox-Doerr was charged with obstructing justice and giving false information just days after her husband’s murder.

Robert Doerr, 51, was killed in February after he was shot outside his Evansville home on Oakley Street.

