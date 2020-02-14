Widows and Widowers Support One Another on Valentine’s Day

Holidays like Valentine’s Day can be difficult for people that don’t have someone to celebrate with – especially for widows or widowers.

Luckily, there’s a group at Osbourne Funeral Home in Evansville, Indiana, dedicated to helping people feel at ease on days like these.

“If a piece of your heart is in heaven on this Valentine’s Day, come share dinner, information, fun, laughter, tears, and door prizes with others who have experienced a loss. all are welcome; bring a friend and a picture of your Valentine,” Osborne Funeral Home’s post said on Facebook.

“Well I think the ladies that have been the last two years have looked forward to it, so, they enjoy it and they enjoy expressing their grief with someone who understands what they’re going through exactly. There’s a lot of smiles, a lot of laughs, a lot of tears,” Osborne Funeral Home Owner Stacia Osborne-Christian said.

Those who have attended say it gives them an opportunity to commemorate the people they’ve lost.

