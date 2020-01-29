Widespread Flu Activity Closing Schools

The nasty bug has impacted dozens of schools in Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says flu activity has declined over the last few weeks but remains high.

“The Influenza B strain which tends to impact children most has been dominating but we are starting to see Influenza A viruses also increasing so exactly what that means we don’t know,” says CDC influenza division director Dr. Dan Jernigan. “While we’re seeing lots of flu activity the CDC says hospitalizations and deaths are not above normal at this time. Back to that dominating Influenza B, it tends to cause less severe illness especially in older adults.”

So far, this season there have been at least 13 million flu illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations, and 6,600 deaths. Of those 39 were children.

“The majority of those deaths are in kids who had influenza b infections and only about 8 of those were vaccinated. We know the vaccine can be effective in preventing death,” says Dr. Jernigan.

With weeks of flu ahead federal health officials say it’s not too late to get your shot.

The CDC says data so far indicates the vaccine overall is a pretty good match, but it will be several weeks before health officials know for sure.

