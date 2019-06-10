Who’s Ready for the Return of the Dust Bowl?!

It seems like only yesterday that Young & Established brought back the week long basketball tournament, but this is year (I wanted to say 4, but…) 6!

The Dust Bowl is an annual basketball tournament that Young & Established and the Evansville Police Department hosts for the community. The event provides a positive and safe environment for both youth and families to gather.

The 2019 Dust Bowl will include:

-Vendors

-Scheduled Entertainment

-Celebrity Game

-Giveaways, Contests, Prizes

-Activities for the whole family

For information regarding, donations, volunteering, vendors, registering teams, or sponsorships, email us at youngxestablished@gmail.com.



This is a family friendly tournament…you can take in a game or two, or enjoy some of the other entertainment.

The 4th Annual Evansville Dust Bowl is headed to the CK Newsome Center, June 17th through the 22nd.

