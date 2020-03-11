WHO Declares Coronavirus Outbreak Is Now a Pandemic

With thousands of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, the World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the outbreak is now a pandemic.

Worldwide, the number of cases has increased to 120,000 and more than 4,300 people have died. The vast majority of cases are mild, and almost half of those infected have already recovered.

According to CBS News, there are more than 1,000 confirmed cases in the United States and at least 32 people have died.

Ten of those cases were confirmed in Indiana. The patients reside in Howard and Johnson counties and are all adults. In Kentucky, there have been eight confirmed cases. Of the eight cases, three are confirmed in Harrison County, two are confirmed in Fayette County and one is confirmed in Jefferson County.

According to the Chicago Tribune, there eight confirmed cases in Illinois.

Comments

comments