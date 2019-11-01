Whitesville Takes Down Park Trees to Fight Drug Abuse

As the Bluegrass State continues to fight against drug abuse, one Kentucky community is taking a major measure.

Whitesville is changing the landscape when it comes to fighting addiction–literally.

City officials are taking down a number of trees in the city park in hopes fewer drug users will find cover in darkness.

“I don’t like it, I mean really it’s bad,” said Pat Burch, who lives in Whitesville. “I bring my great grandchildren up here. They play at the park. And I kinda worry about that.”

Like many in Whitesville–the ongoing drug crisis in Kentucky has Pat Burch worried.

Since she spends her days at the senior center just in front of the park space, she can’t help but wonder who might be lurking in the trees behind, or what they might be doing.

And while she’s glad for neighbors keeping an eye out:

“They’ll see people up there that they know they don’t know. Or that don’t look like they should belong up here. Or maybe talking to the little kids they shouldn’t be talking to.”

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department says, the biggest drug problem across the area is meth. But the issue goes beyond just abuse, and outside closed doors.

“They’re going in and they’re probably selling it and swapping it. There’s just a lot of people up there that were using drugs. That was scaring other people away. Women going up there with kids were getting scared. So we knew then it was time to do something to make it safer up there,” explained Whitesville Mayor Patsy Mayfield.

The city’s solution? Taking away some of the hiding spots.

“Clean the park up a little bit to make things look better, and make it easier for the women to walk,” said Frankie Fulkerson, who does maintenance for the city.

Reducing the number of trees, and boosting visibility.

And while Daviess County deputies still make regular patrols, the mayor feels that the cutting has already had an impact in lowering loitering.

Logging in the park shows the lengths one city is having to go to keep those out and about safe, but also the effort being made to keep public spaces enjoyable.

“They say it looks a lot better. Everyone really likes it up there, they really do,” added Mayor Mayfield.

City officials hope other measures, like keeping the parks locked at night will also help keep them safe.

