Whitesville Double Homicide Suspect in Custody

The juvenile wanted in connection with the double homicide in Whitesville has been arrested. The juvenile is accused of the shooting deaths of Jasper Brown, 18, and Amarius Winstead, 16, at a house party on Crisp Road. A third victim, Tyler Glover, 19, was also shot and taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says that the juvenile identification will not be released until the juvenile is remanded to Circuit Court.

Authorities will release more details at a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates as they become available.

Previous story:

Juvenile to Be Charged With Two Counts of Murder

Comments

comments