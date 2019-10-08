Whitesville Awarded Funds for Critical Pavement Improvements

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department has awarded the City of Whitesville with $78,204 in discretionary funds for vital resurfacing work on Franklin Street.

Resurfacing repairs address existing surface cracks, potholes, raveling, and base failures. The investment supports Governor Matt Bevin’s commitment to prioritize transportation infrastructure projects and increase economic opportunity across the Commonwealth.

The repairs will improve the condition of the road and increase safety for motorists who travel the routes.

The City of Whitesville is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the city for the project.

