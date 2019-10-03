White Plains Man Arrested on Drug, Firearm Offenses

A White Plains man is behind bars on multiple charges after drugs and firearms were found in his vehicle.

Madisonville police stopped 18-year-old Dakota Duncan Thursday for driving recklessly at a high rate of speed on the property of Hopkins County Central High School. Further investigation led to the discovery of firearms and a vape pen which tested positive for THC.

Duncan was arrested and lodged into the Hopkins County Jail.

He was charged with reckless driving, instructional permit violations, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities do not believe he intended to harm anyone at the school with the firearms.

Comments

comments