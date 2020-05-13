White House Urges Widespread Nursing Home Coronavirus Testing

The White House is now strongly recommending that all governors test every nursing home resident and employee over the next two weeks.

Some question the possibility of such actions in the Hoosier State, as it would mean testing around 100,000 people over the next two weeks.

The trade association that represents Hoosier nursing homes, the Indiana Health Care Association (IHCA), believes that the task is unlikely in the state within the given time frame.

“I don’t think that is a reality in Indiana,” said Zachary Cattell, President of IHCA “We wish it were. We wish it was a reality right now.”

In Indiana, it took roughly two months to get Tuesday’s total number of 150,510 tests, though testing throughout Indiana has recently become more available with the expansion of free coronavirus testing facilities.

Nursing homes in the Hoosier State have been given educational tools to learn more about curving the spread of the virus, and some centers are taking matters into their own hands by turning to private labs to test more residents and employees.

In Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear says they’re working to test every facility now that they have the testing capacity to do so.

Related Articles:

Comments

comments