White Flag Up as Many Shelters Brace for Frigid Temps

With wind chill sweeping in behind the snow, it could feel as cold as three degrees, Monday night.

Shelters in the area have put up their white flags and are preparing for an influx of people.

In Owensboro, an overnight warming shelter will be open starting at 7 pm both Monday and Tuesday night at St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter.

A full stomach is also part of staying warm and those in need can get breakfast, lunch, and dinner in Owensboro at the Daniel Pitino Shelter.

There will be a bus transporting people for free between the two locations.

In Evansville, United Caring Services will be open for the next three nights.

During the cold snap two weeks ago, the shelter housed an addition 39 people. Executive Director Jason Emmerson says they don’t usually see numbers that high until January.

The Evansville Rescue Mission is open 24/7, every day. However, their white flag is up as well. They say it won’t go down until the temperature gets above freezing.

ERM currently houses 130 people, but will not turn anyone away.

Comments

comments