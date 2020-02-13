Owensboro Shelters Offer Help for Homeless Amid Frigid Overnight Temps

Overnight, wind chill is expected to be at or below 15 degrees Fahrenheit.
During a White Flag Event, participating homeless shelters are requested to place a white flag on their facility’s exterior door, which shall publicly convey that extra bed space may be available.
Those in need of a warm place to stay overnight in Owensboro should seek out St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, which is located at 1001 W 7th St, Owensboro, KY.
Meals can be had at the Daniel Pitino Shelter, which is located at 501 Walnut St, Owensboro, KY 42301.
- Breakfast (8:00 a.m.)
- Lunch (11:00 a.m.)
- Dinner (5:30 p.m.)
- Point of Contact: Harry Pedigo – 270-315-4419
There are a few things that those seeking shelter should know:
- Enjoy dinner at 5:30 p.m. at Daniel Pitino Shelter (501 Walnut St, Owensboro, KY), and then if bed space is unavailable at local shelters, go to St. Benedict’s at 7 p.m. for a warm night’s rest.
- You may show up on your own at St. Benedict’s any time after 7 p.m. and before 8 a.m. the next morning.
- For those without transportation within Owensboro city limits, OTS will provide free bus transportation to either Daniel Pitino or St. Benedict’s shelters between the hours of 4-6 P.M. on White Flag nights. Inform the bus driver you are going to the shelter.
- For those without transportation in rural areas of Daviess County (outside Owensboro city limits), please contact Harry Pedigo (270-315-4419) before 4 p.m. the day of. GRITS may provide transportation to the Daniel Pitino Shelter, but only during the hours of 5-6 p.m. that evening.
According to the NWS Paducah Office’s forecast, no other nights are expected to meet White Flag criteria at this time.