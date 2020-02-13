Owensboro Shelters Offer Help for Homeless Amid Frigid Overnight Temps

Overnight, wind chill is expected to be at or below 15 degrees Fahrenheit.

During a White Flag Event, participating homeless shelters are requested to place a white flag on their facility’s exterior door, which shall publicly convey that extra bed space may be available.

Those in need of a warm place to stay overnight in Owensboro should seek out St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, which is located at 1001 W 7th St, Owensboro, KY.

Meals can be had at the Daniel Pitino Shelter, which is located at 501 Walnut St, Owensboro, KY 42301.

Breakfast (8:00 a.m.)

Lunch (11:00 a.m.)

Dinner (5:30 p.m.)

Point of Contact: Harry Pedigo – 270-315-4419

There are a few things that those seeking shelter should know:

Enjoy dinner at 5:30 p.m. at Daniel Pitino Shelter (501 Walnut St, Owensboro, KY), and then if bed space is unavailable at local shelters, go to St. Benedict’s at 7 p.m. for a warm night’s rest. You may show up on your own at St. Benedict’s any time after 7 p.m. and before 8 a.m. the next morning. For those without transportation within Owensboro city limits, OTS will provide free bus transportation to either Daniel Pitino or St. Benedict’s shelters between the hours of 4-6 P.M. on White Flag nights. Inform the bus driver you are going to the shelter. For those without transportation in rural areas of Daviess County (outside Owensboro city limits), please contact Harry Pedigo (270-315-4419) before 4 p.m. the day of. GRITS may provide transportation to the Daniel Pitino Shelter, but only during the hours of 5-6 p.m. that evening.

According to the NWS Paducah Office’s forecast, no other nights are expected to meet White Flag criteria at this time.

