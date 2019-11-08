White County, Illinois Man Arrested for Pushing Mother Into a Fire

A Crossville, Illinois man remains behind bars on no bond after being arrested for pushing his mother into a fire.

On November 7th, fire crews were called to a home on Superior Lane in Crossville for a house fire. When crews arrived, they saw a female with severe burns all over her body. She was taken to a local hospital. According to a caller to dispatch, the woman ran into the caller’s home and said that 35-year-old Clayton Swanner started a fire at the home and had pushed her into it.

A fire was on the porch when crews arrived. The living room of the home and visible flames and the house was smoked filled. Fire departments were able to extinguish the fire. Swanner was located walking down the road in front of the home. He was taken to the White County Sheriff’s Department and arrested for Aggravated Domestic Battery.

Illinois State Fire Marshal Office was called to the home to investigate the possibility of arson.

