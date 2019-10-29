Where to “Halloween”

With Halloween on Thursday, a lot of you have been asking, where can we have some spooky fun?

Head over to Utopia for a night of fun for everyone!

From 3 to 5 pm on Wednesday, trick or treat at local businesses in New Harmony, then join the party at Riverbend Yard from 5 to 8.

This event is free and open to the public.

Also tomorrow, residents at Colombia Health Care Center will be handing out candy, and they invite your family to play some spooky games and enjoy some treats — no tricks– the party is

from 4 to six pm, and they ask that you bring your own treat bag.

Calvary Baptist Church in Boonville is hosting a trunk or treat, Halloween night from 5 to 8.

They’ll have food, face painting, hot cider, and of course…candy!

“Boo at the Park” at Tepe Park is also Thursday, along with safe trick or treating at Eastland Mall, and trick or treating at Newburgh Church of Christ.

You can cross the bridge in your costume, Thursday, and trick or treat your way through downtown Henderson.

Merchants will be set up from 3 to 5 p.m. passing out candy to local goblins and ghouls– this is a great opportunity for parents to check out all that the downtown shops have to offer!

Halloween eve, Steve Goodie and Brad Tassell will bring Vampire’s Ball to life (at Pat Coslett’s Simplicity Furniture) with an hour of spooky, creepy, but totally for every kid and parents songs and ghoulish silliness!

Plus, tons of candy and a costume contest with prizes!

They plan to perform all the songs from the album, and a few Harry Potter hit’s.

The show will be free with a suggested donation of $10!

Appropriate for all ages, but not really for babies.

Join CMoE on Halloween for a day full of playful ghouls and spooky sights!

Special Halloween activities include a haunted toddler story-time, a costuming party where you can create your own costume, spooky stories and local legends, trick or treating with the play guides, and games and crafts throughout the day.

Activities are included with admission.

If you want to wait until the weekend, Halloween on Franklin has been rescheduled to this Saturday.

Find all these events — and more — on the city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville, get out and have the best –and safest — Halloween ever!

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

