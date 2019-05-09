What’s New in Theaters Tomorrow

If your weekend plans include popcorn, surround sound, and a dimly lit theater, it’s a great time for it as so many new films are hitting the silver screen tomorrow.

Let’s start with “The Hustle”…

Starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson as female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them.

The hustle is a gender-swapped remake of the 1988 comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels…in this film, the 2 con women with different styles end up competing to see who can seduce and rob a tech billionaire.

The loser has to leave town.

This is the second film this year featuring Hathaway as a con.





And if your kids have earned a day out, Pokémon Detective Pikachu opens tomorrow!

In a world where people collect Pokémon to do battle, a boy comes across a talking Pikachu who seeks to be a detective.

Ryan Reynolds lends his snarky brand of humor to the film as Detective Pikachu.

Rotten Tomatoes gives it a 71% and says, “Pokémon Detective Pikachu may not take its wonderfully bizarre premise as far as it could have, but this offbeat adaptation should catch most — if not all — of the franchise’s fans”.

Also in theaters tomorrow, starring Diane Keaton and Pam Grier, “Poms”, a comedy about a group of women who form a cheer leading squad at their retirement community, proving that you’re never too old to ‘bring it!’

So far critics are calling the flick “sentimental and empowering”

The controversial “Tolkien” hits screens tomorrow…

The bio-pic explores the formative years of the orphaned author as he finds friendship, love and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts at school.

The film also includes Tolkien’s tumultuous courtship of his beloved Edith Bratt, until the outbreak of the First World War…all of these experiences would later inspire Tolkien to write his famous Middle-Earth novels.

That’s what’s new in theaters this weekend!

Be sure to get their early, I’d hate for you to miss the trailers.

