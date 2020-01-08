What’s Happening in Evansville? EVERYTHING.

More and more of you are discovering that if you think Evansville is “boring”, you’re doing it wrong.

And just prove that point — and to get you pumped for 2020 — here’s a look at some of the amazing entertainers who’ve rolled into town over the last few years.

From country to rock and sports pros, the Ford Center played host to top artists like Halestorm…fans came from hours away, and packed the place!

Evansville…you are the fire!

You know, I didn’t get into music because I was cool…I got into music because I was not cool…ya know.

Journey…

Has he ever stopped believing?

Obviously not!

The Globetrotters…





And the magic, mystery, athleticism and glamor of Cirque du Soleil!

Victory Theatre is not only absolutely gorgeous — and home to the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra — they hold some of the most interesting events, like An Evening with American author, and former neo-Nazi leader, Christian Picciolini.

And now my customers were African American, Jewish, gay, Asian, and Muslim…I was very stand-offish at first.

And they kept supporting my store, despite knowing who I was and what I had done.

Old National Events Plaza is the same.

You can get up close and personal with artists like Strange Music’s founder, Tech N9ne, who Forbes Life calls, “The Secret Mogul”.

I knew I had something special to give, because I tapped into emotion.

We can be different skin tones, we can be different religious beliefs and different cultures, but we have emotion in common.

Or his hook man, Krizz Kaliko.

And then there’s our epic live music scene where you can catch local bands, regionally touring acts and even award-winning groups like Nappy Roots!

Or catch up with your long-time favorites like Pam Tillis…the show was awesome!

(And what a sweet woman too.)

Sister Hazel…

Or even Saving Abel!

Top comics roll in all the time here, and even artists from your childhood!

Now, you may not count this one — because you might see him mowing his lawn, or at the grocery store, but “Rick & Morty” comic book artist Kyle Starks still counts!

Did you know he lived here?

As if that wasn’t enough?

The Globetrotters arrive January 16th, Criss Angel is here the 19th, Miranda Lambert’s tour rolls in the 25th, Shen Yun is the 28th and 29th, and Sam Bush will be here February 8th!

Find something to do…there’s always something….then get out and have the best day ever in our city.

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments