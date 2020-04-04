What to Binge on YouTube

YouTube is so popular that it comes already downloaded as an app on most new phones…but there is so much content now, that a lot of you have no idea where to even begin with the streaming service.

Lucky for you, as a YouTuber myself, I’ve been all over this app for the last several years, and am going to point you towards some fun content that will help while away the hours of self quarantine.

Do you love science?

Or knowing random trivia that you can use to wow your friends?

Check out “zefrank1”, he’s the king of “True Facts” about strange animals…some you may not have even heard of — like the ogre faced spider, or the sea pig.

It is low tide and Henry, a sand bubbler crab is digging out his hidey-hole…

You’ll know that Morgan Freeman voice — and the fact that he’s named this crab — is already cracking you up.

David on the other hand, is a total idiot, and he’s just playing scratch-scratchy in the sand.

Look up the word, “anthropomorphization”…that’s what he’s doing, and it is hilarious.

The female angler fish comes in many shapes, colors and shades…of ugly.

It’s like a rainbow…of ugly.

Here, an angler fish compares its camouflaging skills with that of a flounder, also a master…holy crap!

Not every video is kid-friendly, he does make a few off color jokes — in the name of science — now and then, but the videos you do watch together can send you down a rabbit-hole of biological facts, that are sure to keep boredom at bay.

Because that’s how the angler fish do…

You’ll get that after you check out his channel.

This next channel is dedicated to reminding you not to “cheat yourself out of a healthy and happy relationship”…

Couples Court allows duos to accuse their significant other of being sketchy, then the two-headed monster — judges Dana and Keith Cutler — jointly decide whether to pursue the suspicion, which can include surveillance, lie detector tests and even digital searches through devices.

If nothing else, you’ll learn the cheating warning signs — and with hundreds of videos, it’ll take you a while to burn through these stories of deceit and disloyalty.

And if you love Couples Court, you’ll want to check out “Paternity Court” with Lauren Lake.

Yes, there’s a lot of…

It has been determined by this court…you…are not the father.

With 5 seasons of over 100 videos, and a few awards, you’ll quickly realize that paternity issues are way more common than you thought.

And if you aren’t too concerned about paying for a series?

The continuing saga of “The Karate Kid”, “Cobra Kai” is pretty awesome, and is about to drop a 3rd season…that’s something to think about when you see that YouTube TV, with access to over 70 plus channels, is free to try right now.

Happy binging, and if there’s something i should be watching to pass the time, let me know about it!

