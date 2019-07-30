Wet/dry Vote Tuesday in Thorobred West Precinct

A wet-dry vote is happening Tuesday in Thorobred West Precinct.

From 6 a.m. till 6 p.m., residents can cast their votes at Highland Elementary School to determine whether alcohol sales should be sold in the Thorodbred West.

Thorobred West is one of the two remaining dry areas along the developing Highway 54 strip. Thorobred East precinct which is located just to the East of the Thorobred West Precinct is the other area that doesn’t allow the sale of alcohol.

There are 537 registered voters in Thorobred West Precinct.

Only voters in the Thorobred West Precinct are eligible to vote in the election.

