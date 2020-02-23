Western Kentucky Parkway Lane Closure Planned for Monday

A traffic alert out of Ohio County.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say Westbound traffic at mile point 83.4 on the Western Kentucky Parkway will be pushed to one lane Monday.

KYTC says the closure is necessary to remove boulders that have broken loose from the hillside.

Maintenance crews will on on site from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. with the right side lane shut down.

Officials say drivers should expect slow traffic in this area with rolling road blocks for short periods.

