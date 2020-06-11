Western Kentucky Blood Center Experiencing Blood Shortage:

Every June the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center in Owensboro hosts a blood drive called Save Our Summer

“We get teams from out in the community. Each of them is committed to bringing us 25 donors, and usually it’s over a 3 day period but with Covid-19 restrictions, we’ve had to go to a 5 day to practice our social distancing,” said Western Kentucky Blood Center Director of Donor Resources Vicki Ellis.



But due to the impacts of Covid-19, SOS is experiencing a shortage of blood to be given out.

“The pandemic has greatly affected blood supplies not just here but across the nation and for us, having the one blood mobile has greatly impacted our operations. The one blood mobile is not just feasible to use because of the social distancing and the cleaning. So we found that bringing all of our employees here to the center, opening at the center and having donors recruited to donate here is our best option.”

Not only has the pandemic caused a shortage of blood supply, but for those wishing to donate, they must now go through different procedures to do so.

“We still have the standard guidelines, you must be 17, unless you’re 16 with consent. Must weigh 110-115 pounds. Eat and drink well before and after donating blood and if you are on medications check with center staff. But now when you arrive we’re going to check to make sure you haven’t had a fever and we are also operating by appointment only. We’re not going to make you leave if you show up without an appointment but one is strongly encouraged.That again allows us to keep the social distancing and to maintain cleaning precautions.”



