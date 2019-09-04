Westech Building Closure to Impact 81 Employees

A Mount Vernon manufacturing plant is closing, leaving more than 80 employees without a job.

A WARN notice went out Wednesday that Westech Building Products, INC will shut down affecting 81 employees.

Preparations to close the plant started on August 23rd. Total closure of the plant will be accomplished by November 21st.

The action is expected to be permanent. The employees are nonunion.

Megan DiVenti will have more on this story tonight on 44News

Comments

comments