West Washington Football Coach Phillip Bowsman Passed Away

A Indiana community continues to mourn the passing of their football coach.

Phillip Bowsman died Monday afternoon from complications following a stroke. He was the head football coach and athletic director for West Washington School Corporation in Campbellsburg, Indiana.

School officials had closed schools on Monday and Tuesday to allow for staff and students to grieve. According to a Facebook post from West Washington School Corporation, Bowsman donated his organs following his passing.

A wooden cross has been put on the sideline of the football field at West Washington High School as a memorial for Bowsman. According to the post, it is where “Coach Bowsman stood prodly on Friday nights as the leader of our young men.” They are asking folks to stop by.

There will be an honor walk on Wednesday at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, where Bowsman passed away. Visitation to take place on Friday and the funeral scheduled for Saturday.

Comments

comments