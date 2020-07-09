West Side Schnucks Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee of the Schnucks store on Evansville’s west side has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was last at the store on Monday, July 6, and is now in quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

Store officials say an extensive deep-cleaning has since been performed at the store.

Schucks’ policy requires employees to wear face masks while working.

The west side Schnucks location at 4500 W Lloyd Expy in Evansville, Indiana, remains open to customers.

This comes as the most recent coronavirus case in local businesses in recent days, as other area businesses such as Peephole Bar & Grill, Sauced, KC’s Marina Pointe, and Bud’s Rockin’ Country Bar & Grill have all had employees and/or customers test positive for the virus.

As double-digit daily increases in Vanderburgh County’s COVID-19 cases have been reported for over a week straight, the Evansville City Council is now pushing for mandatory masks within the River City.

