West Side Nut Club’s 72nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Despite today s cooler weather hundreds of families turned out for the 72nd annual west side nut club Easter egg roll.

The event took place at Matre Dei High School and many people took advantage of some free prizes and time spent with the family.

Evansville resident Kelly Wanninger says she looks forward to bringing her grandchildren every year.

“Anything the west side nut club festival puts on is a world class event, they always do a great event,” says Wanninger.

The event features more than 12,000 eggs stuffed with candy and prizes. Some of which include monetary value.

Prizes included stuffed animals, candy, and passes to several area attractions including Mesker Park Zoo, and Burdette Park.

The West Side Nut Club also had several characters including the Easter bunny on site to surprise guest with pictures.

The entire length of the egg hunt took just two minutes.

Organizers say this year’s event was among the largest with more people turning out than expected.

The club says it is already planning its Easter egg hunt tradition for next year.

