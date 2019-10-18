West Side Nut Club Member Sill Recovering From UTV Accident

A member of the West Side Nut Club is still recovering in the hospital after falling from a UTV.

According to a Facebook post by Nuts for Grant, 38-year-old Grant Johnson is under unconscious medical sedation to let his brain heal. He was taken off his vent tube and put on a trach tube, which is better for long term recovery, the post says.

Grant along with another WSNC member were on a UTV when he fell off near 12th and Indiana Street. Grant was transported to the hospital with head and internal injuries.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

